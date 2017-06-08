Kacy Hill Reveals Mentor Kanye West's Crucial Piece of Advice

Rising act Kacy Hill is set to unleash her debut album Like a Woman on June 30, and the G.O.O.D. Music signee is more than ready for the world to hear her message.

"The whole album is really about my experiences in being a woman and finding my own femininity and sexuality separate from what's projected onto me through the Internet and through what I see in the world," the "Hard to Love" singer tells Fuse. "My message is that you're allowed to be a sexual being and someone that demands respect."