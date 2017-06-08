Kacy Hill Reveals Mentor Kanye West's Crucial Piece of Advice
Rising act Kacy Hill is set to unleash her debut album Like a Woman on June 30, and the G.O.O.D. Music signee is more than ready for the world to hear her message.
"The whole album is really about my experiences in being a woman and finding my own femininity and sexuality separate from what's projected onto me through the Internet and through what I see in the world," the "Hard to Love" singer tells Fuse. "My message is that you're allowed to be a sexual being and someone that demands respect."
Like a Woman is executive produced by none other than label founder Kanye West, who helped Hill "steer the album" to reflect the vision and sound that she wanted. She added that West stressed the importance of an artist's sentiment and making sure fans connect to her messaging.
"That kind of resonated with me because...I'm a bit of an introvert, so I think that I've made more of a conscious effort to be more bold in my statements," Hill says.
