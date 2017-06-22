Kat Dahlia Talks New Album & Making Magic in the Studio with J-Roc

Since releasing her 2015 debut album My Garden, Kat Dahlia has experienced a lot of...life. The singer-rapper, now 26, is set to return with a new album soon and assures fans that she has plenty of material ("relationships, heartbreaks, new friends") to inspire her latest project.

"When I started the album, it was very much me alone in the studio just writing for hours and hours," Dahlia tells Fuse, emphasizing the need to freely focus on melody and lyrics. "But on the other hand, I really do love collaborations, bouncing off ideas, brainstorming."