'K-Stop' Podcast: NCT 127, T-ara, Monsta X, and KCON 2017 New York Preview

This week, K-Stop chats about... -The experimental return of NCT 127 with Cherry Bomb

-T-ara's goodbye single "What's My Name"

-Monsta X's explosive comeback single "Shine Forever" Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we bring special guest Brooke Bunce from Fuse TV to discuss and preview the upcoming KCON 2017 New York to talk about the artists, panels, workshops and more information that attendees must know. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else. **Meet K-Stop host Jeff Benjamin at KCON 2017 New York! He'll be moderating the 'Behind the Scenes With LDN Noise' panel on Friday at 2:30PM at the Panel#1 tent and his KCON.TV interview on Saturday at 2PM at the KCON.TV Booth!**