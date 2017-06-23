'K-Stop' Podcast: NCT 127, T-ara, Monsta X, and KCON 2017 New York Preview
Every Wednesday, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin, Tina Xu and special guest Brooke Bunce not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 68 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:
This week, K-Stop chats about...
-The experimental return of NCT 127 with Cherry Bomb
-T-ara's goodbye single "What's My Name"
-Monsta X's explosive comeback single "Shine Forever"
Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we bring special guest Brooke Bunce from Fuse TV to discuss and preview the upcoming KCON 2017 New York to talk about the artists, panels, workshops and more information that attendees must know. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.
**Meet K-Stop host Jeff Benjamin at KCON 2017 New York! He'll be moderating the 'Behind the Scenes With LDN Noise' panel on Friday at 2:30PM at the Panel#1 tent and his KCON.TV interview on Saturday at 2PM at the KCON.TV Booth!**
Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Jeff and Tina on Twitter, or join the conversation using the #KStop hashtag!
