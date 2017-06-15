FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Kevin Lyman Talks Making Warped Tour BBQs Memorable

Owner and founder of the largest traveling music festival shares details on Warped Tour's famous barbecues

As we get ready to dive right into barbecue season, Kevin Lyman stopped by Fuse to talk about one of the standouts of the 21-year-old traveling rock festival—BBQs! 

Each year Kevin Lyman continues the sweet tradition of having a worthy barbecue plus a featured band at Warped Tour. Lyman tells Fuse he does "like two or three, like opening night barbecues." Last year he went over-the-top with swimming pools and L.A.-based band The Interrupters. How cool!

Most important, the BBQ Menu has selections from juicy tri-tips to macrobiotic burgers. "Always ribs, a lot of chicken, you gotta have the vegan and then you have the gluten free and then you have like macrobiotic burgers," Lyman lists. "I try to throw a few of those in there."

Watch above to find out what Lyman plans to do for his next business adventure. Next up, see the Warped Tour founder discuss reintroducing veteran acts while also developing future tour headliners below:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Interview

Kevin Lyman Talks Making Warped Tour BBQs Memorable

News

Metallica Funko Pop! Figures Coming to Rock Your World

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0692 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical Guest/Co-Host Miley Cyrus with host Jimmy FJune 2017

Photo of the Day: Miley Cyrus & Jimmy Fallon Add Some Tunes To Your Commute

Hot Song

New Shania Twain Alert! Stream 'Life's About to Get Good'

Awww

Happy Birthday, North West! The Baby Diva's 15 Best Looks

ASPEN, CO - SEPTEMBER 03: Ronnie Vannucci and Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs at Snowmass on September 3, 2016 in AsHot Song

Hear The Killers' New Disco-Rock 'The Man' Single

Fatherly Love

26 Most Adorable Songs About Dads

Shred

Seriously Watch This Old Man Go Nuts to Metallica in the Car

Load More