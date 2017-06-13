NASCAR Star Kurt Busch Talks Recent Crash in Dover, Dedicated Fans & More
NASCAR star Kurt Busch may have won the 2017 Daytona 500 in February, but he knows better than anyone that doesn't mean he gets to relax. A new NASCAR season begins February each year, so Busch and his team have to stay on their toes to keep their ranking, regardless of big wins.
Above, the racer Busch reflects on his recent crash in Dover earlier in June when his rear tire blew and the car spun out, hitting the wall.
Shifting focus to more positive aspects of life as a NASCAR driver, Busch gushes over the love from fans, talks about staying fit, and reveals how hot it really gets inside a race car.
For more fast cars check out a past episode of our hit series Fluffy's Food Adventures below. Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and his boys head south for the Daytona 500, to ride in race cars and eat some amazing local snacks. Don't miss the new season of Fluffy's Food Adventures starting Tues. July 11 @ 10PM.
User Comments