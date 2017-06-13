NASCAR Star Kurt Busch Talks Recent Crash in Dover, Dedicated Fans & More

NASCAR star Kurt Busch may have won the 2017 Daytona 500 in February, but he knows better than anyone that doesn't mean he gets to relax. A new NASCAR season begins February each year, so Busch and his team have to stay on their toes to keep their ranking, regardless of big wins.

Above, the racer Busch reflects on his recent crash in Dover earlier in June when his rear tire blew and the car spun out, hitting the wall.