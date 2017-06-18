FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Firefly 2017

Lil Dicky Explains 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'–ish Rapper TV Show He's Making

You'll also find out who made the biggest impression at his first-ever concert, Usher, Faith Evans or Nas

Over some arts and crafts and summer camp talk with Fuse at Firefly Music Festival 2017, rapper/comedian Lil Dicky told us what to expect from the TV show he's been working on for a couple years and will start pitching to networks in the next few weeks:

"It's very much kind of the story of my life. It's not gonna be exactly like Curb Your Enthusiasm by any means, but imagine a Curb Your Enthusiasm where the protagonist is a 29-year-old rapper. ... It's the life of a rapper, but more of the like, when he's not onstage type of...maybe he's just going on a date."

The "Ex-Boyfriend" artist and 2016 XXL Freshman Class member tweeted to a fan in July 2015 that he'd begun writing his series. "It will be the best show on TV. Tentatively named Rap."

Keep up with all of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Firefly 2017 right here, and watch fellow fest performer Davey Havok hit our crafts table to talk about AFI being in the business for 26 years:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Firefly 2017

Lil Dicky Tells Fuse About His Upcoming Rapper TV Show

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots (L) performs onstage with his father in celebration of Father's Day dFirefly 2017

Twenty One Pilots Bring Their Weird Charm to Firefly Fest 2017

Fatherly Love

26 Most Adorable Songs About Dads

Firefly 2017

Watch Judah & the Lion at Firefly Discuss Their Multi-Genre Sound

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Rapper Lil Dicky performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, DelFirefly 2017

Firefly Music Fest 2017: Top 10 Moments From Friday

Firefly 2017

Watch Davey Havok Reflect on AFI's 'Blood Album,' 26 Years in Music

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Davey Havok of AFI performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, DHot Shots

AFI, Twenty One Pilots & More: The Best Photos From Firefly 2017

Spotlight

Future LGBTQ History Month: Darren Young

Load More