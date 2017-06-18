Lil Dicky Explains 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'–ish Rapper TV Show He's Making

Over some arts and crafts and summer camp talk with Fuse at Firefly Music Festival 2017, rapper/comedian Lil Dicky told us what to expect from the TV show he's been working on for a couple years and will start pitching to networks in the next few weeks:

"It's very much kind of the story of my life. It's not gonna be exactly like Curb Your Enthusiasm by any means, but imagine a Curb Your Enthusiasm where the protagonist is a 29-year-old rapper. ... It's the life of a rapper, but more of the like, when he's not onstage type of...maybe he's just going on a date."