Lil Dicky Explains 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'–ish Rapper TV Show He's Making
Over some arts and crafts and summer camp talk with Fuse at Firefly Music Festival 2017, rapper/comedian Lil Dicky told us what to expect from the TV show he's been working on for a couple years and will start pitching to networks in the next few weeks:
"It's very much kind of the story of my life. It's not gonna be exactly like Curb Your Enthusiasm by any means, but imagine a Curb Your Enthusiasm where the protagonist is a 29-year-old rapper. ... It's the life of a rapper, but more of the like, when he's not onstage type of...maybe he's just going on a date."
The "Ex-Boyfriend" artist and 2016 XXL Freshman Class member tweeted to a fan in July 2015 that he'd begun writing his series. "It will be the best show on TV. Tentatively named Rap."
