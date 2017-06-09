FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Lindsey Stirling Talks Vulnerability and Overcoming Impostor Syndrome

The genre-defying violinist admits that she dealt with extreme bouts of self-doubt throughout her career, an issue that she faced head-on in 'Brave Enough'

Since the release of her third studio album Brave EnoughLindsey Stirling has continued to inspire fans through her Youtube Red documentary of the same name. The talented violinist recently stopped by Fuse to discuss the theme behind her latest production, as well as dealing with impostor syndrome.

"[The album and documentary] centered around this idea that everybody has certain ways that they wish they were braver, but also kind of realizing that you are enough," Stirling explains. "We're all seeking to better ourselves, but at the end of the day, we're enough as we are."

This concept of self-acceptance and positivity is something that the 30-year-old hopes will continue to thrive and resonate with her audience. Admitting that she's no stranger to self-doubt, Stirling recalled dealing with impostor syndrome throughout her career.

"Did I trick everybody into thinking I'm a lot cooler and better and smarter than I really am? That's a really relatable feeling. Everybody's felt like they're not enough...and it goes back to that idea that we are enough, and we don't have to be perfect."

For more on the Brave Enough album, check out Fuse's interview with Stirling from August 2016 below:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

People fill the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California on June 13, 2016, for Microsoft's E3 2016 Xbox press conference whereE3 2017

Watch the Xbox E3 2017 Livestream on Sunday, June 11

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 06: Recording artist Sisqo attends the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on NovembeNew Song

Hear the 18-Years-Later 'Remake' of 'Thong Song,' Feat. Sisqó

Interview

Lindsey Stirling Talks Vulnerability and Overcoming Impostor Syndrome

Puppetry

See Some Fuzzy Felt Dolls Recap All of 'Orange Is the New Black'

Lorde performs during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 2, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO /Hot Song

Hear Lorde's New 'Sober' Song

News

Watch Amanda Bynes' First Interview in 4 Years

Petty Pop Wars

Taylor Swift's Music Is Officially Back on Streaming Services

New Video

Justin Bieber & David Guetta's '2U': Watch Supermodels Lip-Sync the EDM Jam

Load More