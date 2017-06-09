Lindsey Stirling Talks Vulnerability and Overcoming Impostor Syndrome

Since the release of her third studio album Brave Enough, Lindsey Stirling has continued to inspire fans through her Youtube Red documentary of the same name. The talented violinist recently stopped by Fuse to discuss the theme behind her latest production, as well as dealing with impostor syndrome.

"[The album and documentary] centered around this idea that everybody has certain ways that they wish they were braver, but also kind of realizing that you are enough," Stirling explains. "We're all seeking to better ourselves, but at the end of the day, we're enough as we are."