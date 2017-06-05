FUSE

Starley Reveals What to Expect in Her New Music

Catch music videos, interviews and more exclusives with the "Call on Me" singer-songwriter all month on Fuse, Fuse.tv and on the Fuse TV app

Starley's uplifting dance hit "Call on Me" is just a taste of what's to come, the latest Fuse First artist tells us. The Australian singer-songwriter has been working on the followup to her breakout single and tells Fuse that a new single will be on its way soon along with an EP or album of songs. 

Starley shares what to expect from her future music saying, "The commonality between them is a lot of them have dance elements throughout. A lot of these songs are written on guitar or piano, so they're written acoustically and then they're produced out. So you'll hear a lot of dance elements within the songs, and you might hear a couple of acoustic, but mostly dance music. But it's always fusion: It's not all full-on dance where a regular mom or dad couldn't get into it as well. You're just going to hear cool melodies and stories about my life."

Watch the full interview above for more with Starley on her new process of recording, writing songs and more. Tune in to see the "Call on Me" video and lots more exclusive content with our new Fuse First artist Starley on Fuse, Fuse.tv and on the new Fuse TV app on Apple and Android. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder

