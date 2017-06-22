TBT 2012: DJ Khaled Describes Himself as a 'Producer-Executive-Mogul'

With both "To the Max" and "Wild Thoughts" blowing up charts, DJ Khaled is arguably this summer's biggest hitmaker. The 41-year-old, set to drop his star-studded album Grateful on Friday, sat down with Fuse in 2012 to discuss his signature sound.

"My albums are not mixtapes. It's a Khaled album. It's, you know, a concept," he says. "It's a sound. It's the way I'm feeling."