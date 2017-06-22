#TBT 2012: DJ Khaled Describes Himself as a 'Producer-Executive-Mogul'
With both "To the Max" and "Wild Thoughts" blowing up charts, DJ Khaled is arguably this summer's biggest hitmaker. The 41-year-old, set to drop his star-studded album Grateful on Friday, sat down with Fuse in 2012 to discuss his signature sound.
"My albums are not mixtapes. It's a Khaled album. It's, you know, a concept," he says. "It's a sound. It's the way I'm feeling."
The producer went on to explain how he creates his vision. Comparing himself to industry legends like Quincy Jones, Berry Gordy and L.A. Reid, he said, "I'm like a producer-executive-mogul where I put all my talent and my knowledge on the album, and I want it to sound a certain way...a certain way to sequence."
Next, watch DJ Khaled reveal in an exclusive Fuse interview the toughest artist to get a feature with:
