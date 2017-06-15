FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Fuse Original

#TBT 2013: Lorde Recalls the Mundanity of 'Suburban Adolescence'

The rising pop star explains the inspiration behind her breakout hit "Royals"

The long awaited sophomore album from Lorde officially drops tomorrow—hooray! To celebrate Melodrama's release, we're rewinding to 2013 when the rising singer was fresh on the scene. Sitting down with Fuse, Lorde discussed the concept behind her breakout single "Royals" and what it's like being a pop star.

"What I wanted to go back to with the video for 'Royals' was how teenagers live and how it feels...I felt like people were maybe glorifying what it's like to be a teenager," she explains.

The New Zealand native recalled the frustration of "suburban adolescence" and not having the means to escape the mundanity. "It can feel like kind of this period of just waiting for something to happen, for real life to start."

Lorde also expressed how much she loves the concept of pop music, describing it as "unifying" and "powerful."

As festival season kicks into full gear, relive the success of Lorde's debut album Pure Heroine with Fuse's interview from Lollapalooza 2014:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Fuse Original

#TBT 2013: Lorde Recalls the Mundanity of 'Suburban Adolescence'

Gallery

Photos: The Faces of Future LGBTQ History

Spotlight

Future LGBTQ History Month: Greg Berlanti

Interview

Kevin Lyman Talks Making Warped Tour BBQs Memorable

News

Metallica Funko Pop! Figures Coming to Rock Your World

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0692 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical Guest/Co-Host Miley Cyrus with host Jimmy FJune 2017

Photo of the Day: Miley Cyrus & Jimmy Fallon Add Some Tunes To Your Commute

Hot Song

New Shania Twain Alert! Stream 'Life's About to Get Good'

Awww

Happy Birthday, North West! The Baby Diva's 15 Best Looks

Load More