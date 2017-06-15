TBT 2013: Lorde Recalls the Mundanity of 'Suburban Adolescence'

The long awaited sophomore album from Lorde officially drops tomorrow—hooray! To celebrate Melodrama's release, we're rewinding to 2013 when the rising singer was fresh on the scene. Sitting down with Fuse, Lorde discussed the concept behind her breakout single "Royals" and what it's like being a pop star.

"What I wanted to go back to with the video for 'Royals' was how teenagers live and how it feels...I felt like people were maybe glorifying what it's like to be a teenager," she explains.