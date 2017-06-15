#TBT 2013: Lorde Recalls the Mundanity of 'Suburban Adolescence'
The long awaited sophomore album from Lorde officially drops tomorrow—hooray! To celebrate Melodrama's release, we're rewinding to 2013 when the rising singer was fresh on the scene. Sitting down with Fuse, Lorde discussed the concept behind her breakout single "Royals" and what it's like being a pop star.
"What I wanted to go back to with the video for 'Royals' was how teenagers live and how it feels...I felt like people were maybe glorifying what it's like to be a teenager," she explains.
The New Zealand native recalled the frustration of "suburban adolescence" and not having the means to escape the mundanity. "It can feel like kind of this period of just waiting for something to happen, for real life to start."
Lorde also expressed how much she loves the concept of pop music, describing it as "unifying" and "powerful."
As festival season kicks into full gear, relive the success of Lorde's debut album Pure Heroine with Fuse's interview from Lollapalooza 2014:
