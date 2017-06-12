A Day In the Life of Wilmer Valderrama's Puppet Ep. 1: Hollow Man

One may ask how can a miniature hollow version of Wilmer Valderrama fill the real WIlmer Valderrama's shoes? Should he even try? As a part of our brand new series The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow, we are following the wooden puppet's not so normal day-to-day activities in a three-part series.

Watch Wilmer's marionette above as he rolls out of bed and attempts to start his day while questioning his very existence, and sharing his doubts about his destiny to live with strings, forever and ever.