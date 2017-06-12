FUSE

A Day In the Life of Wilmer Valderrama's Puppet Ep. 1: Hollow Man

Get acquainted with Wilmer's puppet before the series premiere of 'The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' Tues., July 11 @ 10:30PM on Fuse!

One may ask how can a miniature hollow version of Wilmer Valderrama fill the real WIlmer Valderrama's shoes? Should he even try? As a part of our brand new series The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow, we are following the wooden puppet's not so normal day-to-day activities in a three-part series.

Watch Wilmer's marionette above as he rolls out of bed and attempts to start his day while questioning his very existence, and sharing his doubts about his destiny to live with strings, forever and ever.

Catch Wilmer's puppet doing his REAL puppet work and sharing wild, untold, reenacted adventures with his celebrity friends on the series premiere of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Next, find out what will go down on Tuesdays this July when Fluffy's Food Adventures meets The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow:

