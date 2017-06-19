The Naked And Famous' Alisa Xayalith on Recording 'Simple Forms' Album After Breakup With Bandmate

Fuse host Arnold Telagaarta caught up with The Naked And Famous singer Alisa Xayalith at Firefly Music Festival 2017 to do some arts and crafts and talk about life, love and music. Reflecting on the band's 2016 album Simple Forms, Alisa reveals why the band chose "Higher" as the lead single, saying "it's a signature Naked And Famous sound, so it was a no brainer."

Speaking on her public breakup with bandmate Thom Powers, Alisa says matter of factly, "life happens!" Adding "whatever is going on around us, we always make music–that's what we know how to do."