FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Firefly 2017

The Naked And Famous' Alisa Xayalith on Recording 'Simple Forms' Album After Breakup With Bandmate

On location at Firefly Music Fest, Alisa also reflects on the band's recent tour with Blink-182

Fuse host Arnold Telagaarta caught up with The Naked And Famous singer Alisa Xayalith at Firefly Music Festival 2017 to do some arts and crafts and talk about life, love and music. Reflecting on the band's 2016 album Simple Forms, Alisa reveals why the band chose "Higher" as the lead single, saying "it's a signature Naked And Famous sound, so it was a no brainer."

Speaking on her public breakup with bandmate Thom Powers, Alisa says matter of factly, "life happens!" Adding "whatever is going on around us, we always make music–that's what we know how to do."

Fun fact: One of The Naked And Famous' first television appearances was the Mark Hoppus-hosted Fuse series Hoppus On Music in 2011 (watch a clip here). Ironically, the band just got off tour with Blink-182 and Alisa tells us all about the experience above!

Below, check out another Firefly Music Fest interview with AFI's Davey Havok about the band's Blood Album and 26 years in the music biz:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Firefly 2017

The Naked And Famous' Alisa on Recording Latest Album After Breakup With Bandmate

Gallery

Photos: The Faces of Future LGBTQ History

Spotlight

Future LGBTQ History Month: Bianca Del Rio

DOVER, DE - JUNE 17: The Weeknd performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 17, 2017 in Dover, Delaware.Firefly 2017

The Weeknd Was The Ultimate Party Monster at Firefly Music Fest 2017

DOVER, DE - JUNE 17: Kesha performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 17, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (PhFirefly 2017

7 Times Kesha Didn't Give a F-ck At Firefly Music Fest 2017

DOVER, DE - JUNE 17: Rapper Wale performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 17, 2017 in Dover, DelawareFirefly 2017

Firefly Music Fest 2017: Top 10 Moments From Saturday

DOVER, DE - JUNE 17: Kesha performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 17, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (PhHot Shots

Kesha, Twenty One Pilots & More: The Best Photos From Firefly 2017

Firefly 2017

Watch Franz Ferdinand Quiz Each Other on Bad Habits, Guilty Pleasures & Cuss Words

Load More