7 Kid Things That We Still Do When No One Is Looking
Who said mixing all the fountain soda together in one cup was just for kids?
June 27, 2017
Ever find yourself singing with a hair brush and hitting those high notes? Or pretending to be someone else on a completely different career path? Why not? Let's be honest, being an adult can crush your inner child sometimes and we need an escape.
Fortunately, we have Ella counting down and reminding us of all the childlike things we still do when no one is looking with our latest Top 7 video above.
As you keep the cartwheels going and sing like no one is watching, check out these seven vacation ideas where you can step away and find magic in adventures:
