Check Out New 4K Gaming Revealed at Microsoft's Pre-E3 Xbox Press Conference

E3 2017 kicked off Saturday, June 10 with the industry’s biggest game developers and publishers sharing the most exciting game reveals and announcements of the year.

Microsoft held their Xbox briefing conference and revealed major news for this year. The biggest unveiling was Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, announcing the newest addition to the Xbox family—Xbox One X. The latest and "most powerful console ever made" will feature 42 new games like Metro Exodus, Assassin's Creed Origins, Forza Motorsport 7, State of Decay 2 and Minecraft just to name a few.