'Besterday' Podcast: Celebrating Destiny's Child's Long-Lasting Impact

Bianca Gracie & special guest, freelance writer Da'Shan Smith, highlight the special moments from one of the best girl groups of all time

Hey cool dudes! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week we're joined by freelance journalist Da'Shan Smith (Billboard, Pitchfork, Dazed & Confused) as we celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest girl groups of our generation—Destiny's Child. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. 

In this episode, we chat about:

—Our favorite songs from Destiny's Child from the late '90s and early '00s
—The messiness of them always switching up members
—What makes them such an iconic girl group 
—The new Jumanji 2 and Cult of Chucky trailers

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

