'Besterday' Podcast: A 2007 Music Celebration With Steven Smith
What's up guys! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.
This week we're joined by the one and only Steven Smith as we look back at all the best artists, songs, albums and pop culture moments that ruled 2007. Smith is a big part of the Fuse family, where he hosted classic shows like Daily Download, The Sauce and—of course—Steven's Untitled Rock Show. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.
If you haven't heard the fun news yet, Fuse is throwing it back a decade for our Throwback Throwdown poll. It starts with 32 artists who had huge years in '07 and narrows down over five rounds of head-to-head matchups, until one act remains. Rounds close 2PM ET and next round starts 3PM ET. Click here to vote for the artists you thought owned 2007—from Fall Out Boy to Fergie.
In this episode, we chat about:
—Our favorite artists from 2007 including Plain White T's, Paramore, Fergie and Beyoncé
—Steven going down memory lane and recalling his best interview moments
—If Disney's upcoming live-action remakes like Aladdin and Dumbo are actually necessary (and why they're a bit problematic)
And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!
