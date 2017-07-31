2007 Throwback: Fall Out Boy Hype Up Young Wild Things Tour

As Fuse's Throwback Throwdown: Who Owned 2007? poll closes in on another round, we dug up a clip from the Fall Out Boy vault that's sure to bring back some serious nostalgia. In a 2007 interview with The Sauce, the pop punk band discussed their upcoming star-studded Young Wild Things Tour that featured both Gym Class Heroes and Plain White T's.

"It's cool to be able to put together a tour that's all our friends," Patrick Stump explains. "Gym Class are obviously our buddies, and De'Mar [Hamilton] from Plain White T's—I've known that kid since I was 14."