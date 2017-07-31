FUSE

Interview

2007 Throwback: Fall Out Boy Hype Up Young Wild Things Tour

The pop punk group talks hitting the road with good friends Gym Class Heroes and Plain White T's

As Fuse's Throwback Throwdown: Who Owned 2007? poll closes in on another round, we dug up a clip from the Fall Out Boy vault that's sure to bring back some serious nostalgia. In a 2007 interview with The Sauce, the pop punk band discussed their upcoming star-studded Young Wild Things Tour that featured both Gym Class Heroes and Plain White T's.

"It's cool to be able to put together a tour that's all our friends," Patrick Stump explains. "Gym Class are obviously our buddies, and De'Mar [Hamilton] from Plain White T's—I've known that kid since I was 14."

Stump also gave fans a quick rundown of his upcoming projects as a producer, citing both Cobra Starship and Gym Class Heroes as artists whom he's partnered with. And in case any of you've forgotten, Stump linked up with "this kid Tyga" on the 2008 song "Don't Regret It Now."

Be sure to get your Fall Out Boy votes in before Round 3 of our Throwback Throwdown: Who Owned 2007? poll closes! Next, keep the throwback vibes going with a Fuse News segment featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie interviewing Pete Wentz:

