Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 2: Deviled Duck Eggs in D.C.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias makes his way to Washington D.C. in this week's episode of Fluffy Off The Menu, and he's enlisted the help of Rebellion culinary director Travis Weiss for an in-depth tutorial on how to make deviled duck eggs. Fancy!

Duck eggs, which contain richer yolks than chicken eggs do, offer a deliciously decadent yolk texture that elevates the traditional deviled eggs dish. After boiling and splitting the eggs, Fluffy was instructed to scoop out all the yolks before forming the creamy yolk paste.