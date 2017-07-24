FUSE

Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 3: Bacon Wrapped Bacon in Harlem

NYC chef Lance Knowling introduces Gabriel Iglesias to the ultimate bacon dish. Catch the Fluffy crew in Harlem on an all-new 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Tuesday at 10 PM on Fuse!

    Another week, another new episode of Fluffy Off the Menu! Episode 3 features the talents of New York City chef Lance Knowling of Blujeen, here to show Fluffy's Food Adventures star Gabriel Iglesias how to make Bacon Wrapped Bacon.

    This intense dish starts with, of course, a thick slab of pork belly. Knowling seasons it with all the spices—garlic, onion, pepper, paprika—before drizzling some maple syrup on top. He and Iglesias then get their hands dirty by rubbing all that flavor deep into the pork.

    After cooking the pork, Knowling lays out the strips, making sure to keep them "fat to meat." Once that technical element is tackled, the two chefs roll the pork belly flat with a rolling pin before wrapping it tightly into a cylinder. Bake that baby until the outside is nice and crispy, and voila!

    Be sure to catch Fluffy and the crew in Harlem on this week's all-new Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday at 10 PM! Love watching Gabe test out his culinary skills? Check out last week's episode of Fluffy Off The Menu, featuring deviled duck eggs in Washington D.C.:

