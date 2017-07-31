FUSE

Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 4: Crispy Maple Chicken Donuts in Atlanta

Sublime Doughnut's Kamal Grant shows Gabriel Iglesias how to make his perfectly savory-sweet masterpiece

    Feeling adventurous? Fluffy sure is!

    In this week's episode of Fluffy Off the MenuFluffy's Food Adventures star Gabriel Iglesias links up with Sublime Doughnuts founder Kamal Grant, who teaches the comedian how to make the rather unusual Crispy Maple Chicken Donuts.

    They first break down the chicken until all the skin and bones are removed. Grant then spices it up with salt, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg (his not-so-secret spice mix), and adds in egg whites.

    Fluffy forms his donuts from the mix before moving on to the delicious chicken skin, which gets fried in strips. Once the donuts are dredged in flour and dunked in pancake batter, they're ready to hit the fryer as well.

    And finally, Fluffy adds some artistic flair to the donut with frosting and pieces of mouthwatering, fried chicken skin. Droool.

    Don't miss an all-new Fluffy's Food Adventures in Atlanta this Tuesday at 10 PM on Fuse! Love watching Gabe test out his culinary skills? Check out last week's episode of Fluffy Off The Menu, featuring bacon wrapped bacon in Harlem, NYC:

