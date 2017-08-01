FUSE

Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 4: Find History and 'Magic' in Atlanta

Gabriel Iglesias suggests must-see spots in Hotlanta ranging from family-friendly attractions to a not so family-friendly club

    Fluffy's Food Adventures star Gabriel Iglesias hits up Atlanta this week for a taste of wacky donuts and over-the-top burgers. After visiting The Vortex Bar & Grill for a few laughs and gigantic drinks, Iglesias recommended some other Hotlanta attractions that might strike your fancy.

    For those who enjoy outdoor excursions, Stone Mountain offers "nature meeting history." Featuring a carving of Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, the mountain displays what Fluffy calls "a ghetto Mt. Rushmore."

    Atlanta also houses the world's largest aquarium, the Georgia Aquarium. Say hello to whale sharks, cute otters and free soda!

    And last but not least, adult viewers might appreciate the legendary gentlemen's club known as Magic City. Scope it out if you're interested in seeing an up-and-coming dancer or rapper work their magic.

    Catch an all-new episode of Fluffy's Food Adventures tonight at 10 PM on Fuse! For a sneak peek of Fluffy's Atlanta escapade, check out Episode 4 of Fluffy Off The Menu, featuring crispy maple chicken donuts with Sublime Doughnuts founder Kamal Grant:

