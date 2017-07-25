Fluffy At Home Ep. 3: Gabriel Iglesias Hooks a Fan Up With Fluffy Merch
In our third and final installment of Fluffy At Home, Fluffy's Food Adventures star Gabriel Iglesias links up with his merchandise manager, Junior, to mail out a package of Fluffy goodies.
To show Carol, a dedicated Fluffy fanatic out in Houston, just how much they appreciate her support, Iglesias and Junior added a few freebies to her order of two Fluffy t-shirts. Throwing in a keychain, wristband, collective pin set and more, they figured they might as well keep going!
In go a Fluffy hat, some DVDs and a plush doll (which, er, later comes back out). Talk about serious generosity from the Fluffy Compound!
Don't miss an all-new episode of Fluffy's Food Adventures tonight at 10 PM! Want a deeper look into the Fluffy Compound? Check out Iglesias' pristine collection of vintage VW buses:
User Comments