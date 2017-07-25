FUSE

Fluffy At Home Ep. 3: Gabriel Iglesias Hooks a Fan Up With Fluffy Merch

Keychains, wristbands, stickers, hats, DVDs—watch the Fluffy merchandise team send one lucky fan a box full of goodies

    In our third and final installment of Fluffy At HomeFluffy's Food Adventures star Gabriel Iglesias links up with his merchandise manager, Junior, to mail out a package of Fluffy goodies.

    To show Carol, a dedicated Fluffy fanatic out in Houston, just how much they appreciate her support, Iglesias and Junior added a few freebies to her order of two Fluffy t-shirts. Throwing in a keychain, wristband, collective pin set and more, they figured they might as well keep going!

    In go a Fluffy hat, some DVDs and a plush doll (which, er, later comes back out). Talk about serious generosity from the Fluffy Compound!

    Don't miss an all-new episode of Fluffy's Food Adventures tonight at 10 PM! Want a deeper look into the Fluffy Compound? Check out Iglesias' pristine collection of vintage VW buses:

