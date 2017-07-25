Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 3: The Can't-Miss Gems of Harlem

Gabriel Iglesias is on the road again for his latest cross-country food tour, and the Fluffy's Food Adventures star has some stellar recommendations for the Harlem neighborhood of NYC, from tasty tacos to a legendary performance venue.

For those willing to travel waaay uptown to Dyckman Basketball Court, the park is a perfect place for a friendly game of pick-up. "Back in the day, any time future NBA stars wanted to get a place to get going, they would go to a place called Ruckers located there. This has now become the new Ruckers," Iglesias explains.