Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 3: The Can't-Miss Gems of Harlem

Gabriel Iglesias heads way uptown for his latest round of must-see sights, including tacos in Spanish Harlem and a game of pick-up at Dykeman Park

    Gabriel Iglesias is on the road again for his latest cross-country food tour, and the Fluffy's Food Adventures star has some stellar recommendations for the Harlem neighborhood of NYC, from tasty tacos to a legendary performance venue.

    For those willing to travel waaay uptown to Dyckman Basketball Court, the park is a perfect place for a friendly game of pick-up. "Back in the day, any time future NBA stars wanted to get a place to get going, they would go to a place called Ruckers located there. This has now become the new Ruckers," Iglesias explains.

    The famous Apollo Theater also made the list for its unique atmosphere and history of launching numerous careers. Iglesias himself even performed there back in the day!

    And finally, check out the taco situation in Spanish Harlem at Taco Mix, whose "sabor" Iglesias raves about.

    Catch an all-new episode of Fluffy's Food Adventures tonight at 10 PM on Fuse! For more on Fluffy's exploration of Harlem, check out Episode 3 of Fluffy Off The Menu, featuring a lesson on how to make bacon wrapped bacon with chef Lance Knowling:

