Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 1: Go-Karts & Barbershop Cocktails in Los Angeles

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias visits an impressive array of LA food spots in tonight's Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures, but he's still itching to hit up a few more pinpoints on his LA map.

Watch as the comedian reveals his appreciation for Blind Barber, an old school barbershop boasting a speakeasy in the back. Along with dope drinks like the Strawberry Fields and the River Child, Blind Barber also serves up fancy grilled cheese sandwiches. Yum!