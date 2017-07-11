FUSE

Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 1: Go-Karts & Barbershop Cocktails in Los Angeles

'Fluffy's Food Adventures' star Gabriel Iglesias reveals the three places in the City of Angels that he absolutely cannot miss

    Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias visits an impressive array of LA food spots in tonight's Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures, but he's still itching to hit up a few more pinpoints on his LA map.

    Watch as the comedian reveals his appreciation for Blind Barber, an old school barbershop boasting a speakeasy in the back. Along with dope drinks like the Strawberry Fields and the River Child, Blind Barber also serves up fancy grilled cheese sandwiches. Yum!

    To burn off those calories, Fluffy also shouts out the Calspeed Karting Center, a go-kart track that rents karts with speeds of up to 80 mph. If hiking is more your thing (it's definitely not Fluffy's), the Runyon Canyon Park also made the list.

    Don't miss the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures tonight at 10 PM on Fuse! As an added bonus, check out Iglesias working his kitchen magic with chef Bricia Lopez in the first episode of Fluffy Off The Menu:

    Web Exclusive

    July 11, 2017

