Episode Recap

Recap: 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Season 3, Episode 1

Fluffy's long-awaited return features LA's best Oaxacan dishes and famed food stands serving up chili-powdered corn and flavor-packed quesadillas

    Holy mole, the Fluffy crew took on the City of Angels in the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures, and the menu was truly mouthwatering. From mole chilaquiles and huevos divorciados to five-star food truck quesadillas and refreshing micheladas, Gabe and his team explored the ins and outs of LA's vibrant food scene.

    Don't miss all-new episodes of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesdays at 10 PM on Fuse! For more on Fluffy's experience eating Oaxacan cuisine, check out the first episode of Fluffy Off The Menu, featuring chef Bricia Lopez and her insanely delicious mole chilaquiles:

