Episode Recap
Recap: 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Season 3, Episode 1
Fluffy's long-awaited return features LA's best Oaxacan dishes and famed food stands serving up chili-powdered corn and flavor-packed quesadillas
Holy mole, the Fluffy crew took on the City of Angels in the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures, and the menu was truly mouthwatering. From mole chilaquiles and huevos divorciados to five-star food truck quesadillas and refreshing micheladas, Gabe and his team explored the ins and outs of LA's vibrant food scene.
