'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Recap: Season 3, Episode 2

Washington D.C. serves up The Fluffy Burger, Belgian delights, whiskey and an intense workout led by Sgt. Slaughter

    A trip to the nation’s capital brings Fluffy face-to-face with The Fluffy Burger! The crew also samples D.C.'s famous Ben’s Chili Half-Smoke and something called the Garbage Pail. But they must also survive a grueling Sgt. Slaughter-led workout to make room for St. Arnold’s hyped up Belgian waffle ice cream sandwich...and maybe a milkshake or two.

    Don't miss all-new episodes of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesdays at 10 PM on Fuse! Next, check out an in-depth look at The Fluffy Burger, courtesy of D.C. neighborhood hot spot Rebellion:

