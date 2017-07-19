Episode Recap
'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Recap: Season 3, Episode 2
Washington D.C. serves up The Fluffy Burger, Belgian delights, whiskey and an intense workout led by Sgt. Slaughter
A trip to the nation’s capital brings Fluffy face-to-face with The Fluffy Burger! The crew also samples D.C.'s famous Ben’s Chili Half-Smoke and something called the Garbage Pail. But they must also survive a grueling Sgt. Slaughter-led workout to make room for St. Arnold’s hyped up Belgian waffle ice cream sandwich...and maybe a milkshake or two.
