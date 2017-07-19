The Fluffy Crew Says Hello to Rebellion's 'Fat Boy Finesse'
The Washington D.C. installment of Fluffy's Food Adventures introduced viewers to an upscale, whiskey-soaked neighborhood gem known as Rebellion. Featuring deliciously decadent menu items like The Garbage Pail (smoked pork, purple cole slaw and pickled peppers) and The Hot Brown (turkey, bacon and morenay sauce), Rebellion shared its food philosophy with the Fluffy guys.
Describing it as "fat boy finesse," culinary master Travis Weiss prides himself on delivering "highbrow techniques to old fashioned junk food" at Rebellion.
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, of course, needed to try The Fluffy Burger. Built with smoked brisket, kidney fat, short loin, candied bacon, cheese and some signature D.C. mumbo saunce, this monstrosity was not for the faint-hearted.
"I taste amazing!" Fluffy gushes.
