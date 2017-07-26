Gabe and Rick Go 'Modern Comfort' at Harlem's Blujeen

When you think of comfort food, "fine dining" and "elegance" may not immediately come to mind. But Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Rick Gutierrez experienced soul food transformed at Harlem restaurant Blujeen, led by chef Lance Knowling.

Calling his culinary vision "modern comfort," Knowling described his menu as a blend of American comfort food, Southern and soul food, which blend together to connect with your "flavor memory." He brought out a few of his most notable dishes to give Fluffy the full "modern comfort" dining experience.