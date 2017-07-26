FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Show Clip

Gabe and Rick Go 'Modern Comfort' at Harlem's Blujeen

Fluffy gets the royal treatment with mouthwatering showstoppers like Caramel Apple French Toast and Buttermilk Fried Henny

    When you think of comfort food, "fine dining" and "elegance" may not immediately come to mind. But Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Rick Gutierrez experienced soul food transformed at Harlem restaurant Blujeen, led by chef Lance Knowling.

    Calling his culinary vision "modern comfort," Knowling described his menu as a blend of American comfort food, Southern and soul food, which blend together to connect with your "flavor memory." He brought out a few of his most notable dishes to give Fluffy the full "modern comfort" dining experience.

    Starting with the Caramel Apple French Toast, Knowling tapped into childhood memories with his mother's very own pull-apart bread recipe. After a few decadent bites, Fluffy received a healthy serving of grilled catfish with Cajun fried dirty rice, followed by the Buttermilk Fried Henny. The tender drumstick paired with sweet potato pancakes were almost too much for Rick!

    Catch all-new episodes of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesdays at 10 PM on Fuse! Next, watch Iglesias join Knowling in the kitchen as the two cook up bacon wrapped bacon on Fluffy Off The Menu:

    Tags: 

    User Comments

    Advertisement

    Recommended

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Web Exclusive

    Puppet Hot Tub Aftershow Episode 3: Big Freedia and Amanda Cerny

    Episode Recap

    'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Recap: Season 3, Episode 3

    July 26, 2017

    Show Clip

    Gabe and Rick Go 'Modern Comfort' at Harlem's Blujeen

    July 26, 2017

    Bad Boy 4 Life

    French Montana Takes Our 'Which Classic Bad Boy Records Rapper Are You?' Quiz

    News

    MTV VMAs 2017: See Which Artists Lead the Nominations

    Podcast

    'Besterday' – Ep. 33: Why 2007 Was One of the Best Years Ever

    Fred Durst and Chester Bennington (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)News

    Read Fred Durst's Touching Tribute to Friend Chester Bennington

    WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Anne Hathaway -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via GettNews

    Anne Hathaway Could Be Our New Barbie Girl In a Barbie World

    Load More