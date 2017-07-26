Episode Recap
'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Recap: Season 3, Episode 3
The boys get a taste of Harlem's diverse culinary scene, from Southern comfort dishes and seafood to curbside crab and fancy rum
Hellooo, Harlem! Gabe and his boys hit up uptown Manhattan this week for some serious soul food. We're talking jerk chicken, conch fritters, fried catfish and cajun rice—topped with a healthy pour of Caribbean rum. The team also tries its luck at a game of curling at Ardsley Curling Club.
Don't miss all-new episodes of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesdays at 10 PM on Fuse! Next, check out Gabe and Rick's visit to Harlem restaurant Blujeen, where they experienced fine dining courtesy of chef Lance Knowling:
