Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 2: Museums & Milkshakes in D.C.

'Fluffy's Food Adventures' star Gabriel Iglesias recommends his top two museums and a loaded dessert haven to explore in the nation's capital

    This week's all-new episode of Fluffy's Food Adventures explores the best eats and drinks that Washington D.C. has to offer, but series star Gabriel Iglesias has a few additional must-see spots in mind.

    Kicking off his D.C. hot spots list is the International Spy Museum, filled with artifacts of the unknown and high-tech gadgets. "You wanna see where they have lasers or fancy guns or cars with doohickeys and things that come out of them that were done back in the day before they had some cool Teslas?" Iglesias asks.

    If spy stuff isn't your thing, perhaps the National Air and Space Museum is more up your alley. Here, visitors can learn all about the Wright Brothers and the history of aviation.

    All that learning is sure to make you hungry, so round out your D.C. hot spots visit with Ted's Bulletin. Described by Iglesias as "milkshakes on crack," this dessert haven will put anything you want into a milkshake.

    Catch an all-new Fluffy's Food Adventures tonight at 10 PM on Fuse!

