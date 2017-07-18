Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 2: Museums & Milkshakes in D.C.

This week's all-new episode of Fluffy's Food Adventures explores the best eats and drinks that Washington D.C. has to offer, but series star Gabriel Iglesias has a few additional must-see spots in mind.

Kicking off his D.C. hot spots list is the International Spy Museum, filled with artifacts of the unknown and high-tech gadgets. "You wanna see where they have lasers or fancy guns or cars with doohickeys and things that come out of them that were done back in the day before they had some cool Teslas?" Iglesias asks.