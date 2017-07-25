Watch French Montana Take Our 'Which Classic Bad Boy Records Rapper Are You?' Quiz

When we sat down with French Montana to discuss his two new singles "A Lie" and "Whiskey Eyes," it seemed only right to have the "Unforgettable" rapper be the first to take our latest quiz, Which Classic Bad Boy Records Rapper Are You?

The Bad Boy artist graciously takes the quiz answering questions like "What side hustle is most appealing to you?" and cracks up when a Kardashian-related question appears on the screen. "Y'all slid in the Kardashian question?" he jokes while laughing.