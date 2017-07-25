Watch French Montana Take Our 'Which Classic Bad Boy Records Rapper Are You?' Quiz
When we sat down with French Montana to discuss his two new singles "A Lie" and "Whiskey Eyes," it seemed only right to have the "Unforgettable" rapper be the first to take our latest quiz, Which Classic Bad Boy Records Rapper Are You?
The Bad Boy artist graciously takes the quiz answering questions like "What side hustle is most appealing to you?" and cracks up when a Kardashian-related question appears on the screen. "Y'all slid in the Kardashian question?" he jokes while laughing.
Watch the funny video above and see which iconic Bad Boy artist Montana's personality meshes well with based on the quiz. Below, watch the Bronx native tell us about his growth in all aspects, Chinx's verse on "Whiskey Eyes," and working with Max B and The Weeknd on "A Lie."
