French Montana Details Chinx's Verse on 'Whiskey Eyes,' Talks Max B & The Weeknd Collab

The rapper and founder of Coke Boys Records has definitely thrived since his Mac & Cheese days—not only as an artist—but overall. It's been ten years since French Montana stepped in the game with his self-released French Revolution Vol. 1 mixtape and much has changed for the 32-year-old.

"Back then we were just, you know, it was like whatever. Now it's more like before I say whatever I gotta think twice like. But that's the things that comes with the game sometimes. You have to start thinking like that. You know, you lose your best friends and you got a lot of people depending on you. It helps you grow in a beauitful way."