French Montana Details Chinx's Verse on 'Whiskey Eyes,' Talks Max B & The Weeknd Collab
The rapper and founder of Coke Boys Records has definitely thrived since his Mac & Cheese days—not only as an artist—but overall. It's been ten years since French Montana stepped in the game with his self-released French Revolution Vol. 1 mixtape and much has changed for the 32-year-old.
"Back then we were just, you know, it was like whatever. Now it's more like before I say whatever I gotta think twice like. But that's the things that comes with the game sometimes. You have to start thinking like that. You know, you lose your best friends and you got a lot of people depending on you. It helps you grow in a beauitful way."
Montana tells Fuse the verse from the late Chinx on "Whiskey Eyes," off of his sophomore album Jungle Rules, was a verse they had sitting in the studio, waiting for the right moment. He calls it "the ace in the hole" and confirms it was on another song. The Bronx native says shooting the video for "Whiskey Eyes" was an emotional day for him and others in attendance. The visuals, which dropped this past Wednesday, illustrate the emotion-filled track and the pain in a memorialized setting honoring French's longtime friend and collaborator.
Watch the interview in full above, then take it back to 2013 when Fuse hit up French on the set of his "Freaks" video to talk about the Nicki Minaj-featuring single and the importance of online self-promotion:
