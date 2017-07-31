FUSE

Interview

2007 Throwback: Good Charlotte Explain Meaning Behind 'Good Morning Revival'

After twelve years together the band told Fuse in 2007 how 'Good Morning Revival' was a "good starting point and reinvention for the band"

As part of our current Throwback Throwdown: Who Owned 2007? poll, check out a 2007 throwback interview with Good Charlotte. The pop-punk band sat down with Steven back in '07 on the classic Fuse show The Sauce to discuss the significance behind their fourth studio album Good Morning Revival.

Plus, the guys shared how honored they were to be the opening act of Justin Timberlake's FutureSex/LoveShow tour. "When he was putting the tour together I guess he just wanted something different, something fresh and we are all big fans," said Benji Madden.

Although the band is no longer in our Throwback Throwdown poll, you can still cast your vote for pop-punk mates Fall Out BoyPanic! At the Disco and more. 

Below, watch Good Charolette reminisce about their come-up while discussing the Youth Authority album cover in a 2016 interview.

July 31, 2017

