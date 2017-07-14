Web Extra
Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow First Date: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Meets Her Puppet
"It's me, in puppet form!," says the actor
July 14, 2017
Meeting your very own puppet for the first time can be similar to a dating show. The anxious feeling of waiting behind a wall or curtain for the ultimate reveal of the person—or puppet in this case. In this installment of Puppet Sh!tshow First Date, actor Anjelah Johnson-Reyes meets herself in puppet form.
Watch as Anjelah jokingly critiques the marionette's features, from the receding hairline and un-manicured hands to the simple blue dress and six inch heels.
Below, witness Amber Rose cradle her puppet and reminisce about the time she wore the now-iconic bejeweled chain-linked dress. Catch The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesdays at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.
