Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow First Date: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Meets Her Puppet

Meeting your very own puppet for the first time can be similar to a dating show. The anxious feeling of waiting behind a wall or curtain for the ultimate reveal of the person—or puppet in this case. In this installment of Puppet Sh!tshow First Date, actor Anjelah Johnson-Reyes meets herself in puppet form.

Watch as Anjelah jokingly critiques the marionette's features, from the receding hairline and un-manicured hands to the simple blue dress and six inch heels.