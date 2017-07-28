FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Extra

Watch Karrueche Tran Meet A Mini Version of Herself

"I feel like it’s a little newborn baby"

Ahead of her episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow, Karrueche Tran meets a tinier version of herself and is shook... in a good way. 

"I saw Wilmer a few days ago at a wedding and he was like 'she looks exactly like you' and it does," she says before asking if she can keep the puppet. "That’s so awesome!"

Watch the video above to see what the actress names her marionette and which feature she favors the most. Stay locked in for the Karrueche and Joe Jonas episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow this Tuesday at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder

Next, watch Wilmer's puppet get hung up on one fire & wood joke and literally end up in a hot spot. 

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 25: Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs a surprise concert at Glastonbury Festival SitNews

The Killers Reveal New Song, Album Details & 2018 Tour

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Musician Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and wife Talinda Ann Bentley arrive at the 2012 BillboardNews

Chester Bennington's Wife Releases Statement

Web Extra

'Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' First Date: Karrueche Tran Meets Her Puppet

Behind the Scenes

First Look: 'Fluffy' Goes Donut-Crazy in Atlanta

July 28, 2017

Podcast

'K-Stop' – Ep 72: KARD, Yonghwa, AKMU, Jay Park Signs With Roc Nation

Interview

2007 Throwback: Panic! At The Disco Talk Keeping Creative Control

In-Depth

'AHS' Season 7: See the Official 'Cult' Poster

In-Depth

The Complete Guide to the 'It' Remake

Load More