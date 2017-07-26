'Indivisible' Extra: Antonio Alarcon Has a Crucial Message for John Boehner
With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Antonio Alarcon decided that it was the ideal time to advocate for immigration reform in the nation's capital.
Unable to see his family for nearly three years, the undocumented immigrant wanted John Boehner, then Speaker of the House of Representatives, to know that not everyone will be joining their families for the holiday.
"Many families that are here in this country, they're not gonna have their families to say thank you to. So, we're putting pressure on him," Alarcon explains as he heads toward the Capitol Building. "I just want to be able to have my family and be like a normal family."
