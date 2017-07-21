FUSE

Don't Miss the Premiere of 'Indivisible' July 29 on Fuse

Directed by Hilary Linder, the next film in Fuse's 'We The Dreamers' documentary series spotlights Renata, Evelyn and Antonio as they seek a pathway to U.S. citizenship

    Fuse is proud to unveil the next film in our We The Dreamers documentary series. Indivisible spotlights young, idealistic and diverse subjects who overcome prejudice in their fight for inclusion and fairness. Follow their journeys as they tap into their creative and entrepreneurial spirit to tell incredible stories of inspiration and hope.

    Directed by Hilary Linder, Indivisible centers around Renata, Evelyn and Antonio, who were young children when their parents brought them to the U.S. in search of a better life; they were teenagers when their families were deported. Today, they are known as Dreamers. This film takes place at a pivotal moment in their lives as they fight for a pathway to citizenship and a chance to be reunited with their loved ones. With the future of immigration reform uncertain, will they see their families again?

    Don't miss the Indivisible U.S. television premiere Saturday, July 29 @ 10 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

    Renata and Gorache Teodoro Hope to 'Someday' Be Together Again

    July 21, 2017

    Renata Teodoro Reunites With Her Mother After Six Years

    July 21, 2017

    Antonio Alarcon Returns to Mexico Three Years After Grandparents' Deaths

    July 21, 2017

