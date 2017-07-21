Renata Teodoro Reunites With Her Mother After Six Years

Fuse's next We The Dreamers documentary film, Indivisible, spotlights three teens whose families were deported after arriving in the U.S. in search of a better life. Fighting for a pathway to citizenship and a chance to be reunited with their loved ones, these Dreamers are almost never able to see their parents.

Renata Teodoro, one of three Indivisible subjects, was finally able to see her mother after six years of separation. Walking up to the Arizona-Mexico border fence, she was overwhelmed with emotion.