'K-Stop' Podcast: Lee Hyori, BTS, Heize, and Is K-Pop Having a Second Wave in Japan?

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond.

Every week, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts  Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 70 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... 
-BTS' "Come Back Home," their remake of Seo Taiji & The Boys' 1995 single for the iconic band's 25th anniversary
-Lee Hyori's long awaited comeback with Black 
-Heize's new single "Don't Know You" off her /// EP

Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we talk about the impressive success Twice and BTS are having in Japan which may indicate K-pop having a second wave of popularity in Japan. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.

Listen to last week's episode featuring discussion on Blackpink, BoA, Mamamoo, the best K-pop songs of the year so far and more:

