'K-Stop' Podcast: Lee Hyori, BTS, Heize, and Is K-Pop Having a Second Wave in Japan?

-BTS' "Come Back Home," their remake of Seo Taiji & The Boys' 1995 single for the iconic band's 25th anniversary

-Lee Hyori's long awaited comeback with Black

-Heize's new single "Don't Know You" off her /// EP Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we talk about the impressive success Twice and BTS are having in Japan which may indicate K-pop having a second wave of popularity in Japan. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.