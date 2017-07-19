'K-Stop' Podcast: EXO, Zico, Red Velvet, and KARD's Racist Encounter in Brazil

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond. Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every week, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 71 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... -EXO's summer comeback with "Ko Ko Bop" off their The War album

-Zico's new Television EP with the singles "Artist" and "Anti" featuring G.Soul

-Red Velvet's return with "Red Flavor" off their seasonal Red Summer EP Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we talk about KARD experiencing a racist encounter when they performed and appeared on Brazilian TV show Turma Do Vovo Raul, and explore the deeper cultural impacts. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.