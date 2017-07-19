FUSE

'K-Stop' Podcast: EXO, Zico, Red Velvet, and KARD's Racist Encounter in Brazil

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond.

Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every week, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 71 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... 

-EXO's summer comeback with "Ko Ko Bop" off their The War album
-Zico's new Television EP with the singles "Artist" and "Anti" featuring G.Soul
-Red Velvet's return with "Red Flavor" off their seasonal Red Summer EP

Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we talk about KARD experiencing a racist encounter when they performed and appeared on Brazilian TV show Turma Do Vovo Raul, and explore the deeper cultural impacts. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.

Listen now and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Jeff and Tina on Twitter, or join the conversation using the #KStop hashtag!

Find Jeff on Twitter at @Jeff__Benjamin!
Find Tina on Twitter at  @hey_tinaaa!

Listen to last week's episode featuring discussion on BTS, Twice, Lee Hyori, Heize and more:

