FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Podcast

'K-Stop' Podcast: KARD, Akdong Musician, Yonghwa, and Jay Park Signs With Roc Nation

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond.

Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every week, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts  Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 72 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... 

-KARD's official debut with the tropical "Hola Hola"
-The solo comeback of Yonghwa of CNBLUE with "That Girl" featuring Loco off his 'Do Disturb' album
-Akdong Musician's refreshing dip into EDM with "Dinosaur" and "My Darling"

Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we talk about the recent news that Jay Park has signed with Roc Nation and where this potential management signing could take him and other Korean and Asian artists. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.

Listen now and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Jeff and Tina on Twitter, or join the conversation using the #KStop hashtag!

Find Jeff on Twitter at @Jeff__Benjamin!
Find Tina on Twitter at  @hey_tinaaa!

Listen to last week's episode featuring discussion on EXO, Zico, Red Velvet, KARD and more:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Podcast

'K-Stop' – Ep 72: KARD, Yonghwa, AKMU, Jay Park Signs With Roc Nation

Interview

2007 Throwback: Panic! At The Disco Talk Keeping Creative Control

In-Depth

'AHS' Season 7: See the Official 'Cult' Poster

In-Depth

The Complete Guide to the 'It' Remake

New Trailer

First Official 'It' Remake Trailer: Hear New Pennywise Speak!

New Video

Kesha Lets Her Inner Child Inform Her Present in 'Learn to Let Go' Video

Late Night

Fall Out Boy Play 'Champion' Live For the First Time: Watch

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: NO SALES, free for editorial use. In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit cNews

Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photographer With Truck: Watch

Load More