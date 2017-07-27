'K-Stop' Podcast: KARD, Akdong Musician, Yonghwa, and Jay Park Signs With Roc Nation

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond. Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

This week, K-Stop chats about... -KARD's official debut with the tropical "Hola Hola"

-The solo comeback of Yonghwa of CNBLUE with "That Girl" featuring Loco off his 'Do Disturb' album

-Akdong Musician's refreshing dip into EDM with "Dinosaur" and "My Darling" Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we talk about the recent news that Jay Park has signed with Roc Nation and where this potential management signing could take him and other Korean and Asian artists. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.