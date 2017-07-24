FUSE

Interview

2007 Throwback: Linkin Park Explain 'Minutes to Midnight' Album Title & More

Chester Bennington and Dave Farrell break down their hit album during the 2007 promo run and reflect on Linkin Park's evolution

As part of our current Throwback Throwdown: Who Owned 2007? poll, check out a 2007 throwback interview with Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Dave Farrell talking about the band's Minutes to Midnight album. Chester explains to former Fuse host Steven Smith how the title came from watching the History Channel. Plus, Dave explains why he immediately liked the title when Chester pitched it.

The two Linkin Park members also break down the music video the album's lead single and Billboard Top 10 hit, "What I've Done." Remember Chester Bennington further with a touching piece by former Fuse host Steven about Chester's legacy. Plus, Linkin Park fans can continue to show their love for the band and vote in our Who Owned 2007? poll right here.

Below, watch highlights of Linkin Park's countless interviews at Fuse over the years:

