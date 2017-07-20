FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Full Episode

Remembering Chester Bennington: Watch Linkin Park's 2011 'On The Record' Special in Full

News of the Linkin Park frontman's tragic death has us shocked and heartbroken. Reflect on the band's legacy with our in-depth 20-minute interview special with Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda

The news today of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's tragic death has fans around the world, including us here at Fuse, shocked, heartbroken and reflecting on Chester and the band's legacy. Linkin Park, Chester Bennington and their fiercely devoted fans have been a huge part of the Fuse story and voice over the years. Linkin Park feel like part of the Fuse fam.

Chester and the band's impact on pop culture, and on all of us, will never be forgotten. We're devastated by Chester's untimely passing and want to give fans a way to remember Chester along with us. Posted on Fuse.tv for the first time in full, watch our 20-minute in-depth On The Record interview special with Chester and Mike Shinoda above now.

Plus, we want to hear from you during this hard time. Feel free to share your thoughts and memories of Chester or Linkin Park below in the comments, or Tweet us over at @FuseTV.

Below, check out another Chester Bennington interview from 2014 where he reflects on Linkin Park's career highlights: Their first video, first GRAMMY win, performing with Jay-Z and more:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Full Episode

Remembering Chester Bennington: Watch Linkin Park's 2011 'On The Record' Special

R.I.P.

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead At Age 41

New Trailer

Watch The Scary-As-Hell 'Jigsaw' Trailer

Live Performance

Watch Nine Inch Nails' Somber David Bowie Cover In Concert

We Love a Legend

Legendary Pokémon Coming to 'Pokémon GO' Very Soon!

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 13: Host Ryan Seacrest speaks during "American Idol" XIV Grand Finale at Dolby Theatre on May 13, 2015 iNews

Ryan Seacrest To Officially Host ABC's 'American Idol' Revival

News

Tyler the Creator's Album Name Is More PG Than We Thought

TV

Lena Dunham Joins 'American Horror Story' Season 7: See the Reactions

Load More