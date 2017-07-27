2007 Throwback: Panic! At The Disco Talk Blowing Up, Keeping Creative Control

As part of our current Throwback Throwdown: Who Owned 2007? poll, check out a 2007 throwback interview with Panic! At The Disco. Former fuse host Steven Smith caught up with the band on the Nothing Rhymes With Circus Tour, their first-ever arena tour as headliners. Above, watch the band reflect on blowing up from supporting act to headlining act in less than a year.

Plus, the guys tell Fuse how the idea to use masks in a lot of their earlier videos came from and why, as a band, it's important for them to not only control their sound, but their aesthetic, as well.