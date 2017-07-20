TBT 2007: Maroon 5 Admit They Were 'A Bit Fried' From Promoting 'Songs About Jane'

Veteran pop rock band Maroon 5 swept charts in 2002 with their debut album Songs About Jane, which featured hits like "This Love," "Harder to Breathe" and "She Will Be Loved." Their follow-up record, It Won't Be Soon Before Long, wasn't released until 2007—a decision made partly due to the group's need to "decompress."

"We toured for so long—three-and-a-half years—on the same record, so we were a bit fried. And we had to make sure that we made a great record. That was just the bottom line. We didn't want to rush something out just for the sake of getting it out there," frontman Adam Levine tells The Sauce.