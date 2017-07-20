#TBT 2007: Maroon 5 Admit They Were 'A Bit Fried' From Promoting 'Songs About Jane'
Veteran pop rock band Maroon 5 swept charts in 2002 with their debut album Songs About Jane, which featured hits like "This Love," "Harder to Breathe" and "She Will Be Loved." Their follow-up record, It Won't Be Soon Before Long, wasn't released until 2007—a decision made partly due to the group's need to "decompress."
"We toured for so long—three-and-a-half years—on the same record, so we were a bit fried. And we had to make sure that we made a great record. That was just the bottom line. We didn't want to rush something out just for the sake of getting it out there," frontman Adam Levine tells The Sauce.
Not rushing the second album allowed Maroon 5 to find their own sound and work with producers that they truly loved. "I just think that, in general, we are sounding more now like our own 'thing' than anytime before. It's very purely a Maroon 5 record," Levine explains.
It Won't Be Soon Before Long ended up on Rolling Stone's "Top 50 Albums of 2007" and produced the chart-topping single "Makes Me Wonder," solidifying Maroon 5 as one of the world's biggest bands. Be sure to make your voice heard in Fuse's Throwback Throwdown: Who Owned 2007? poll and vote for Maroon 5, currently battling The White Stripes.
Keep the #TBT vibes going with this 2011 interview from Steven's Untitled Rock Show, during which Levine called music charts "total crap":
User Comments