#TBT 2007: Paramore Recall Not Having Meal Tickets at Their First Warped Tour Show
Believe it or not, veteran pop punk act Paramore couldn't even secure meal tickets at their first Warped Tour appearance. The band told Fuse—or rather, group drummer/makeshift interviewer Zac Farro—in a 2007 interview that going from rookies to headliners had been quite the transition.
"It's pretty amazing. The first year, we kind of felt like we weren't really on the tour because we didn't have meal tickets. We weren't really on the schedule everyday. But it's amazing now!" frontwoman Hayley Williams explains.
Farro also asked if his bandmates were surprised by the success of their Riot! album, which debuted at No. 20 on The Billboard 200. Admitting that she had set her expectations very low (like 3,000-copies-low), Williams called the ranking "an awesome surprise."
