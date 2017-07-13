TBT 2013: French Montana Reveals 'Pop That' Almost Didn't Feature Lil Wayne

It's been five years since French Montana blessed the world with "Pop That," the 808-heavy summer jam featuring Rick Ross, Drake and Lil Wayne. Sitting down with Fuse in 2013, the Bronx native explained the single's development and why Weezy's feature barely made the final cut.

"Me and Drake was on tour at the time, so while we on tour, we felt like we needed a record to perform together," Montana says. "He did 'Amen' with Meek [Mill]. He did 'No Lie' with 2 Chainz. He did 'Pop That' with me. It just made sense."