FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Exclusive

A Day In the Life of Wilmer Valderrama's Puppet Ep. 3: Inner Thoughts

Wilmer's puppet is hung up on one fire and wood joke and lets his inner thoughts get the best of him

The miniature hollow version of Wilmer Valderrama continues to struggle with his chiseled wood physique. In the last installment of our three-part A Day In the Life of Wilmer Valderrama's Puppet series, the puppet finds himself in a hot spot... literally. 

Watch as mini Wilmer is caught off guard after trying to explain to his friends why he refuses to go near the grill. "Um I don't mean to be rude, but I would prefer to stay away from the grill. Fire and wood do not get along," Wilmer tells his friend, who then asks for a reason. “...look at me, I have wood,” Wilmer replies, not realizing he made a provocative joke.

Below, check out Amanda Cerny meeting her green-eyed puppet for the first time. Don't miss new episodes of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesdays at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Creepy AF

Watch Ross Lynch Transform Into a Killer in 'My Friend Dahmer' Trailer

News

Watch The Rock Rule the World With Siri in New Apple 'Movie'

Hot Shots

Comic-Con 2017: All the Coolest Cosplay

Web Exclusive

A Day In the Life of Wilmer Valderrama's Puppet Ep. 3: Inner Thoughts

Web Exclusive

Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 3: Bacon Wrapped Bacon in Harlem

July 24, 2017

Our Saving Grace

Lana Del Rey Admits Using Witchcraft Against Donald Trump

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 13: Chester Bennington singer member of the band Linkin Park performs live on stage at Autodromo de INews

Read Linkin Park's Touching Statement Following Chester Bennington's Death

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Amy Winehouse (Photo by Mark Allan/WireImage)Photo Timeline

Remembering Amy Winehouse: 26 Classic Photos

Load More