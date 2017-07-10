A Day In the Life of Wilmer Valderrama's Puppet Ep. 2: Optimism

The sun is shining, birds are singing and Wilmer's puppet is sitting lavishly by the pool, how can he complain? Nothing can possibly ruin his day, not even dog poop.

This time around Wilmer's marionette has a different outlook on life and is feeling bubbly in the second installment of our three-part A Day In the Life of Wilmer Valderrama's Puppet series. Despite having a busy schedule, cramming in meetings, going on dates and exercising, his life is peachy until he realizes he's not the real Wilmer.