Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow: Amanda Cerny's Run-in With the Bulls
From Madrid to Pamplona's Running of the Bulls festival, watch Amanda Cerny's puppet reenact one hell of a night
July 26, 2017
YouTube star Amanda Cerny depicts the true meaning of the term "clueless tourist" in this clip from the latest episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow.
After mistakenly landing in Madrid, Cerny finds herself immediately absorbing the culture, partying all night with a "hot Spanish guy" and bracing for death all while almost being attacked by a massive herd during Pamplona's Running of the Bulls.
