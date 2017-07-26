FUSE

Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow: Amanda Cerny's Run-in With the Bulls

From Madrid to Pamplona's Running of the Bulls festival, watch Amanda Cerny's puppet reenact one hell of a night

YouTube star Amanda Cerny depicts the true meaning of the term "clueless tourist" in this clip from the latest episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow

After mistakenly landing in Madrid, Cerny finds herself immediately absorbing the culture, partying all night with a "hot Spanish guy" and bracing for death all while almost being attacked by a massive herd during Pamplona's Running of the Bulls. 

Next up, see what went down on the Hot Tub Aftershow when Wilmer invites Big Freedia and Cerny over. Catch all-new episodes of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesdays at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

